Grasim Industries Q3 profit falls 9.39% to ₹1,040 crore

Will Coronavirus cast a shadow over the MWC 2020 tech show?
Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and others pull out of the event
Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd reported a 9.39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,039.91 crore for the third quarter ended December compared to a net profit of ₹1,147.80 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
“This quarter’s profitability was impacted primarily by the drop in the domestic viscose staple fibre (VSF) prices, on the back of weakening global prices owing to large supply surplus triggered by new capacity additions in Asia in last one year and global demand slowdown caused by US-China trade war,” the company said in a statement.
“The reduction in the domestic VSF prices was accelerated to counter surge in cheap yarn imports from China/Indonesia which impacted viability of Indian spinners. The domestic VSF prices may witness some improvement in the near term with improving sentiments post phase-1 of US-China trade deal and near-term global supply constraints from China,” it added.
Total income during the quarter under review fell 1.17 per cent to ₹19,447.57 crore from ₹19,678.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
In the chemicals business, global caustic soda prices were soft during the quarter. Domestic caustic prices were impacted due to increased domestic capacity, rise in imports and weak demand.
The company said the total capex plan of ₹7,800 crore (at standalone level) is under execution for raising capacities in both the VSF and Chemical businesses, apart from ongoing modernisation capex at various plants. This capital expenditure is expected to be incurred over three years period from FY20-FY22.
“The economic standstill in China and improved sentiment post phase-1 of US-China trade war may lead to some improvement in VSF prices in near term, however the underlying supply-demand imbalance is likely to continue for some time,” the company said.
Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and others pull out of the event
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...