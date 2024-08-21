Grasim Industries has pumped in ₹7,000 crore in the paints business and expects all the six plants to be fully operational by the end of this fiscal.

The company invested ₹4,471 crore in capital expenditures last fiscal and is confident of achieving ₹10,000 crore in revenue in three years of full-scale operations.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Grasim Industries said the company commenced production at three plants in April, and the remaining three are on track for completion by FY25.

These manufacturing units located across the country are fully integrated, connected and automated, enabling large-scale production of over 1,200 SKUs with consistent quality, powered by renewable energy and adhering to a zero liquid discharge policy, he said at the company’s 77th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday.

The response from the painter and contractor fraternity has been very positive, reinforcing the company’s strategy to eliminate the ‘pain’ from painting, he added.

This year, ₹4,471 crore was invested in capital expenditure, bringing the total investment in the paint business to nearly ₹7,000 crore since its inception. “We remain confident in our guidance of achieving ₹10,000 crore in revenue within three years of full-scale operations,” he said.

Birla Pivot

Birla Pivot, the B2B e-commerce business for building materials, has crossed ₹1,000 crore in revenue in its first year of operations. The business has expanded its portfolio to include 35 product categories and over 18,000 SKUs, sourced from over 150 Indian and international brands, delivering to over 200 cities across 25 states, he said.

With the strong growth trajectory in the construction materials sector and the rapid digital adoption across industries, Birla Pivot, the private label brand, aims to achieve $1 billion in revenue within the next three years, said Birla.

Looking ahead, Birla said there is tremendous growth potential in established businesses—Cement, Cellulosic Fibres, and Chemicals—while emerging ventures in Paints and B2B e-commerce are set to become key drivers of future success.