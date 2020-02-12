Great Eastern Shipping posts ₹331-crore profit in Q3

The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, India’s biggest private ocean carrier, said its consolidated net profit for the October to December quarter rose to ₹330.71 crore from ₹298.63 crore a year ago.

The Mumbai-based firm, which runs a fleet of 69 ships, said its revenue from operations rose to ₹1,077.35 crore during the third quarter from ₹971.17 crore a year ago.