Great Eastern Shipping posts ₹331-crore profit in Q3

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, India’s biggest private ocean carrier, said its consolidated net profit for the October to December quarter rose to ₹330.71 crore from ₹298.63 crore a year ago.

The Mumbai-based firm, which runs a fleet of 69 ships, said its revenue from operations rose to ₹1,077.35 crore during the third quarter from ₹971.17 crore a year ago.

