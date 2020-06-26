Greaves Cotton launches ‘Greaves Genius’ smart gensets

“The Genius comes with a lot of advanced features. It sends out alerts for fuel refills and lets customers see the fuel top-ups. It also detects fuel pilferage and allows the customer to see the cost per unit of electricity generated. Now customers can enjoy higher savings with tighter control on fuel utilisation and control costs in the post-Covid scenario,” the company stated in the press release.

In a statement, Sunil Shahi, President Non-Automotive Business from Greaves Cotton Limited, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our smart genset, which comes with a 5 Year warranty and is manufactured indigenously at our state-of-the-art Greaves Manufacturing Plant in Pune. We believe this innovative and advanced technology genset will provide an enhanced experience and saving to our customers across the country”.

The Genset is available across ranges from 10kVA to 500kVA. Greaves Genius comes with a high-speed data transmitting smart device, which allows real-time tracking of all related operations on a mobile phone. The advanced analytics technology enables comprehensive health monitoring of the Gensets and can perform in-depth prognostic fault diagnostics.

Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!