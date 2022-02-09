Greaves Cotton posts consolidated revenue growth of 30% in Q3

Greaves Cotton Limited, one of India’s leading and diversified engineering companies, posted revenue growth of 30 per cent at ₹486 crore in Q3 FY22 against ₹374 crore in Q2FY22. EBIDTA for Q3 FY22 stood at ₹14 crore.

The quarter saw positive recovery with host of activities like launch of flagship model Magnus EX, inauguration of EV mega factory in Ranipet, launch of Ampere Experience Centre and increasing demand for products across multiple segments boosted by increase in network, the company said in a press statement.

Greaves’ new business segments, such as Greaves Non-Automotive and New Mobility Business, have seen increased growth momentum and a better recovery due to positive demand with 54 per cent contribution in overall business. Greaves non-auto small engines, which are widely utilised in marine, farm, genset, construction, and other industrial applications and Greaves Retail business, have reached pre-covid levels. Auto business continues to face headwinds with de-growth of 76 per cent.

Greaves Electric Mobility Business comprising of Ampere (2-wheelers), ELE e-rickshaw and e-Autos, continues to add significant value with growth of 213 per cent over Q3 FY21, while accounting for 37 per cent in the overall revenue which is a testimony of growing need for affordable and eco-friendly personal mobility solutions. The recently launched Magnus EX is already receiving appreciation and has been catering to the waitlist orders.

In the e-rickshaw segment, ELE brand recorded a substantial jump marking a promising entry in the commercial mobility segment with 123 per cent volume growth over Q3 FY21.

Commenting on the company performance, Nagesh A Basavanhalli, Group CEO and Managing Director, Greaves Cotton Limited, said, “The company has retained its leadership position in e-mobility Industry by recording the best-ever sales for the quarter. Our Retail and Non-Auto businesses have shown resilience even under these market conditions. We recently inaugurated our largest EV manufacturing facility and an Experience Center at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. This will herald a new fast-paced growth for GEM. With our strong fundamentals and growth- oriented focus, we remain optimistic of the future across our core businesses.”