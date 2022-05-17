Greaves Cotton strengthens executive leadership, announces key hires

Greaves Cotton Ltd, one of India’s leading engineering companies, announced the appointment of Dr Arup Basu as Deputy Managing Director of Greaves Cotton Ltd and Sanjay Behl as CEO and Executive Director of Greaves Electric Mobility. The strengthening of leadership comes on the heels of the highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue of ₹621 crore reported for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

With this announcement, the Greaves group leadership will move to a simpler and more focused structure, in line with the reorganisation of business carried out in 2021 to facilitate sustained growth. Both the leaders will report to Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO, a press statement issued by the company informed.

Leadership roles

Dr Basu will lead the development and execution of long-term strategies of GCL and oversee the implementation of the overall corporate purpose and vision of GCL across engines and retail business.

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), comprising e-scooters, e-rickshaw and e-auto segments, accounts for 38 per cent of the overall revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, representing an annual y-o-y revenue growth of 251 per cent.

As CEO and Executive Director of GEMPL, Behl will focus on leading the accelerated growth of the electric mobility business.