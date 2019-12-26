Greaves Cotton, TVS Motor ink three-wheelers service pact

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Greaves Cotton Ltd and TVS Motor Company have announced a partnership under which Greaves Care, multi-brand spares and service arm of Greaves Cotton, will act as authorised service centre for TVS Motor’s three-wheelers across India.
Under the deal, about 165 Greaves Care Centres will provide service support in the form of free services, warranty, post warranty and other campaign-related repairs.
This tie-up is expected to enable TVS Motors access to Greaves Care’s established service support for its three-wheeler customers, enhancing the value proposition of the autorickshaws in a competitive market segment. For Greaves, this tie-up is an opportunity to demonstrate its leadership in three-wheeler service and spares ecosystem within the last-mile transportation segment.
“Greaves care footprint and footfalls, both have been increasing at a fast rate. We are proud to offer a hassle-free service to TVS three-wheeler drivers,” K Vijayakumar, President - Auto business, Greaves Cotton Ltd, said.
Currently, due to lack of accessible service and support, 3W drivers often face monetary challenges arising out of lengthy down-time in vehicle repairs. Greaves Care seeks to provide timely service, quick turnaround time, on-site assistance, genuine spares, and post-service support among others. Over two lakh customers have benefited from the professional auto care service offered at Greaves Care, according to a statement.
Greaves Cotton has 350+ retail outlets, more than 5,300 small format spares outlets and 165 Greaves Care Centres for the auto-drivers in passenger and cargo domain of last-mile commercial mobility as also electric scooters.
