Greaves Electric in strategic partnership with Mesha Energy Solutions

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Ltd, and a leading player in the electric vehicles segment, announced a strategic partnership with Mesha Energy Solutions Private Ltd, an energy storage technology company based in Bangalore, and which is a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of Mesha, Inc. based in the US. With this association, the company aims to improve battery technology for its products across the portfolio and expand its presence.

Ram Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer, Greaves Electric Mobility, said in a statement, “Battery is an integral part of EV and this association with the company is part of our strategy to create an enabling and robust EV ecosystem. Moreover, to deliver on our promise to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India, our partnership with Mesha will help in delivering higher performance with advanced battery technology solutions to not only our customers in India but across the globe and strengthen our leadership position in EV.”

Mesha Energy Solutions has patented solutions to deliver faster charging and longer cycle life for almost any chemistry. Their methodology enables two times faster charging, enabling a ride with less intrusion and more comfort for the customer. Mesha also delivers an integrated charge balancer, ensuring that the batteries are charged and operate under optimal conditions.

Kannankote Sriram, Founder of Mesha, Inc and board member of Mesha Energy Solution, said in a statement, “Our goal is to create technologies to address the issues that are currently faced by batteries such as handling high power requirements, accepting high charging currents and improving the lifecycle for deep discharge applications. The solutions that we offer are battery agnostic and enhance the performance of conventional batteries. We are excited about our partnership with Greaves Electric Mobility as the wide network of the company will help us to take our solutions to millions, hence establishing a stronger integration for Indian and international markets.”

In the past few months, Greaves Electric Mobility has acquired an electric three-wheelers company Bestway (ELE e-rickshaw), MLR Auto (e-auto), multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart, launched its largest EV factory in Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) and in-house financing thru Greaves Finance for electric vehicles.