Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Ltd, has announced its festive performance of recording remarkable growth in sales of its “Ampere” brand of electric two-wheelers.

During the Sept-Oct ‘22 festive period, Ampere broke all its past sales records and achieved a milestone sale of over 16,500 units as per Vahan data, the company said in its release.

Moving beyond metros, Greaves also reinvigorated demand for affordable, clean-tech, last-mile mobility in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh, with exponential growth over the last year. The growth indicates that the EV industry has truly arrived at an inflection point, with consumer demand gaining steady velocity year-on-year.

Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director of GEMPL said, “As one of the earliest and long-standing entrants in the EV sector, Greaves has always committed itself to making last mile mobility a reality for the masses. The success is a testament to GEMPL’s continuous endeavour to accelerate EV adoption, with not just best-in-class products, but also by creating an entire ecosystem that facilitates EV adoption through financing, retail, after-sales services and technology”