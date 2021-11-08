Greaves Electric Mobility sold over 7,500 units in October

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton and a market leader in the E2W (electric two-wheeler) and E3W (electric three-wheeler) segments, reported that sales increased to over 7,500 units in October.

Sizeable demand is emerging from non-metro regions.

“The recently launched Magnus EX is receiving a positive response from customers, therefore leading to more bookings and sales. Magnus EX model has an extra range of up to 121 kilometers, with one charge providing three days of comfortable running. The company is also experiencing an up-tick in dealership inquiries. Greaves Electric Mobility has received over 5,000 inquiries for potential dealership opportunities from towns and cities across the country,” the press statement said.

Greaves currently has a retail footprint of nearly 7,000 touchpoints, 12,000 mechanics on staff and a dedicated on-call support team to meet the demands of EV consumers. Further, Greaves Finance, the company’s non-banking financing arm, is working to provide personal electric mobility options to every individual.