Greaves Electric Mobility sold over 7,500 units in October

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton and a market leader in the E2W (electric two-wheeler) and E3W (electric three-wheeler) segments, reported that sales increased to over 7,500 units in October.
Sizeable demand is emerging from non-metro regions.
“The recently launched Magnus EX is receiving a positive response from customers, therefore leading to more bookings and sales. Magnus EX model has an extra range of up to 121 kilometers, with one charge providing three days of comfortable running. The company is also experiencing an up-tick in dealership inquiries. Greaves Electric Mobility has received over 5,000 inquiries for potential dealership opportunities from towns and cities across the country,” the press statement said.
Also see: Greaves Electric fully acquires leading e-rickshaw brand Bestway Agencies
Greaves currently has a retail footprint of nearly 7,000 touchpoints, 12,000 mechanics on staff and a dedicated on-call support team to meet the demands of EV consumers. Further, Greaves Finance, the company’s non-banking financing arm, is working to provide personal electric mobility options to every individual.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...