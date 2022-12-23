Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, and one of India’s leading E2W to E3W mobility players have adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services to design and develop its electric two and three-wheeler vehicles for the Indian market.

The initiative reaffirms Greaves’ vision to popularise EV adoption and bring affordable, sustainable, last-mile mobility to India’s rapidly burgeoning EV ecosystem.

Siemens’ NX software for product design and engineering and Teamcenter software for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, will help Greaves Electric Mobility to develop products faster by streamlining and accelerating the product development process through an integrated set of digital product engineering and collaboration capabilities.

These solutions will enable GEMPL to shorten development time by efficiently utilizing digital twins and connecting people and processes across functions. Specifically, digital capabilities will be enabled in the areas of requirements engineering, program planning, mechanical, electrical, and software design management, bill of material management, process, and change management.

Related Stories Gulf Oil to supply EV fluids for commercial EV maker Altigreen Altigreen will also be able to directly access the R&D capabilities of Gulf Oil India READ NOW

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjay Behl, CEO, and Executive Director, GEMPL said in a statement, “We are proud to collaborate with Siemens and use its highly advanced digital capabilities, cutting-edge technologies, and expertise to accelerate our product development and thereby, market expansion of our electric vehicle product portfolio.”

Related Stories Editorial. Weak case for reducing tax on cars Taxes and other policies are geared towards encouraging a shift to electric vehicles to promote fuel economy and energy security READ NOW

“We are delighted to contribute to GEMPL’s vision for revolutionizing the mobility space in India with eco-friendly EV product offerings. The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will enable GEMPL to achieve a faster time-to-market for their electric two (E2W) and three-wheelers (E3W) by supporting an agile product development process,” said Mathew Thomas, Vice President, and Managing Director – India, Siemens Digital Industries Software in a statement.