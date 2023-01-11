Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) gears up for accelerated growth in the EV space in the coming years as the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Ltd. unveils its new high-speed electric scooters and electric three-wheelers. It has also committed an investment of ₹1,500 crore to be spent on developing the EV ecosystem.

The company, which emerged as the third largest player in the electric two-wheeler segment in 2022, introduced its new high-speed electric scooter, Primus, which will hit the market soon.

“Primus will come with a range of 107 km. We have yet to announce the final price. Bookings will begin with an amount of ₹999. Equivalent products are priced a little lower than ₹1 lakh,” Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, told businessline on the sidelines of the launch.

Primus, which comes with a range of more than 100 km on a full charge, will have a top speed of 77 kmph and promise acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph in less than 5 seconds. It has 4 driving modes—Eco, City, Power, and Reverse—for optimum rideability.

e-Scooter concepts

The company also unveiled two new electric scooter concepts, the Ampere NXG and Ampere NXU at the Auto Expo 2023. These products may be introduced during the course of this year.

NXU, with its higher payload capacity, is targeted at multiple commercial applications for the gig economy.

The company unveiled 3 new electric three-wheelers—both in the passenger and cargo segments—as this segment appears to be showing a revival with an improving focus on last-mile connectivity.

Its new electric passenger 3-wheeler ELP and cargo 3-wheeler ELC promise better cost savings. Its Aero Vision, a futuristic cargo concept, aims to meet the needs of the evolving cargo mobility segment.

“The ₹1,500 crore spend includes investments in manufacturing, product development, and the associated ecosystem. 2023 marks a new growth phase for us, and our objective is to emerge as a preferred OEM in the electric 2W and 3W segments.” said Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Ltd.