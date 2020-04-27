Greaves to resume partial manufacturing operations

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Greaves Cotton Limited commonly-known as Greaves, decided to resume partial manufacturing operations in Shendra, Aurangabad under lock-in condition.
With this, the company initiates comprehensive steps before starting the operations.
The Ministry of Home Affairs vide its notification dated 15 April 2020 issued consolidated guidelines allowing manufacturing and other industrial units located in rural areas to commence its operations subject to mandatory guidelines and obtaining necessary approval from the appropriate government.
Accordingly, Greaves applied and obtained necessary approval from the government of Maharashtra to commence its operation at its plant located at Shendra MIDC, Aurangabad.
“Health and safety of our employees remain and shall continue to remain our top priority. We have instituted numerous precautionary health and safety measures for our workforce including 100 per cent travel restrictions, self-quarantine procedures, social distancing, compulsory use of marks and PPE including hand sanitisation guidelines” the company said in the statement
Greaves is a market leader in fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions and manufactures Cleantech powertrains for CNG, Petrol, and Diesel segments.
