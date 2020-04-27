Companies

Greaves to resume partial manufacturing operations

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on April 27, 2020 Published on April 27, 2020

Greaves Cotton Limited commonly-known as Greaves, decided to resume partial manufacturing operations in Shendra, Aurangabad under lock-in condition.

With this, the company initiates comprehensive steps before starting the operations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs vide its notification dated 15 April 2020 issued consolidated guidelines allowing manufacturing and other industrial units located in rural areas to commence its operations subject to mandatory guidelines and obtaining necessary approval from the appropriate government.

Accordingly, Greaves applied and obtained necessary approval from the government of Maharashtra to commence its operation at its plant located at Shendra MIDC, Aurangabad.

“Health and safety of our employees remain and shall continue to remain our top priority. We have instituted numerous precautionary health and safety measures for our workforce including 100 per cent travel restrictions, self-quarantine procedures, social distancing, compulsory use of marks and PPE including hand sanitisation guidelines” the company said in the statement

Greaves is a market leader in fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions and manufactures Cleantech powertrains for CNG, Petrol, and Diesel segments.

Published on April 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
EROS Group founder J.R. Sood passes away at 94