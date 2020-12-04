GREDHCL to acquire India assets of Senvion

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
GREDHCL (Global Renewable Energy Development Holding Company Limited), a fund based out of the Dubai International Financial Centre, has entered into an agreement with Senvion GmbH for the acquisition of the latter’s Indian operations (Senvion India) on December 1, 2020.
Senvion had previously ring-fenced the Senvion India business, which is a full-fledged Wind OEM and in the business of WTG manufacturing, turnkey EPC solutions with project development, O&M and Asset Management, from its self-administration process.
The transaction envisages the transfer of complete ownership of Senvion India along with all assets such as the factory, installed base of O&M and current ongoing projects, intellectual property rights relevant for the Indian market and its strong 300+ team size.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the sale is proposed to close in the first quarter of 2021.
Amit Kansal, CEO and MD of Senvion India, in a statement said: “Senvion India has been a key participant in the Indian Renewable space since its inception in 2016. Senvion aligned itself to the government goals of localisation and Make-in-India at a very early stage and now makes more than 85 per cent of its turbine parts in India thus generating local employment and innovations. Senvion firmly believes that Wind Power generation is critical in the energy mix to achieve the 450GW of renewable power by 2030. Senvion India is committed to work to develop innovative technologies to attain the goals of delivering competitive wind power.”
EY acted as financial advisor to GREDHCL and Rothschild & Co acts as financial advisors to Senvion GmbH in this transaction.
GREDHCL owns and manages multiple businesses in MENA, Europe, the UK and Asia in the field of electrical manufacturing, project management & development and O&M services.
Senvion recently installed its 130 m rotor turbine which is one of the finest technology for Indian wind regime. Senvion also has a world class R&D centre in India which will continue to develop new technologies for the market and its customers.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
The stock of Indian Bank jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, conclusively breaking above a ...
₹1377 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 13601134018931406 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have turned the Singhu border into a makeshift and vibrant village. The ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...