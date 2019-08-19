Green channel route for M&As

Putting in place a speedier approval mechanism, the Competition Commission has introduced a green channel route for clearing certain categories of mergers and acquisitions.

The green channel concept — recommended by the high level panel that reviewed the competition law — would allow for an automatic system for speedy approval of combinations subject to certain conditions.

“Under this process, the combination is deemed to have been approved upon filing the notice in the prescribed format. This system would significantly reduce time and cost of transactions,” Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.