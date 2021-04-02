Green energy push: Airtel commissions captive solar power plant for data centres in UP

In line with its aim to expand green energy footprint, telecom operator Bharti Airtel has commissioned a captive solar power plant to meet the energy needs of its core and edge data centres in Uttar Pradesh, according to a company statement.

The facility in Tilhar (Shahjahanpur, UP) is the first of the two solar plants being set up by Airtel in partnership with AMP Energy.

The second plant at Begampur, is expected to go live in the next quarter. This will provide a major boost to Airtel’s initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Bharti Airtel... has commissioned a 14 MWp captive solar power plant to meet the energy requirements of its core and edge data centres in Uttar Pradesh,” the statement said.

Airtel had acquired a 26 per cent equity stake in AMP Solar Evolution as part of its commitment to green energy-based solutions.

Data Centres, which play a key role in the digital ecosystem, have large power requirements.

‘Nxtra by Airtel’ currently operates 10 large and 120 edge data centres across India. In FY 2022, it aims to meet over 50 per cent of its power input through renewable energy sources and contribute to Airtel’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

“As a responsible corporate, green energy is a top agenda for Airtel. We take pride in being ahead of the curve when it comes to implementing sustainability initiatives,” said Rajesh Tapadia, CEO – Nxtra Data.

Airtel will continue to drive its commitment to reducing carbon footprint through multiple interventions, Tapadia added.

“Airtel is aligned to the Paris Climate Accord. It benchmarks against global standards and transparently publishes the progress it makes against the targets it has set itself,” the statement said adding the company is proactively deploying clean fuel-based power solutions for its towers, data centres, switching centers and other facilities.