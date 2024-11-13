Early-stage climate-tech venture capital firm Green Frontier Capital has launched its first SEBI-approved Category 2 Alternative Investment Fund (“AIF”), the Green Frontier Capital India Climate Opportunities Fund, with a target corpus of ₹1,500 crore.

The fund will focus on accelerating India’s low-carbon transition through investments in transformative climate technologies.

The fund will primarily target innovative, India-centric companies from Seed to Series A stages, with a focus on solutions in decarbonisation, digitisation, and disruptive technologies.

“India is at the heart of the global climate action narrative. As the only large economy in the globe which is expected to quadruple its GDP over the next two decades, the choices India makes today will have global implications,” said Sandiip Bhammer, Founder and Managing Partner of Green Frontier Capital.

“Our goal is to back companies with the potential to become category leaders and deliver venture-scale returns while aligning with India’s ambitions for sustainable growth. This AIF represents our commitment to a future where economic progress and environmental responsibility go hand in hand,” added Bhammer.

It will further support emerging solutions in biological intelligence and other fields that reshape sustainability, food systems, and life sciences.

Besides, decarbonisation and targeting technologies that reduce emission across critical industries would be another major focus of this fund.