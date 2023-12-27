Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) Pvt Ltd, an EV manufacturer, is currently focussing on the electric three-wheeler segment and has been in the process of expanding the network and ecosystem for its E3Ws. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of the company spoke to businessline about the development of the E3W ecosystem in 2023. Excerpts:

Q How was 2023 for the Indian EV industry as a whole and for E3W in particular?

The electric vehicle (EV) industry has experienced substantial growth, with an influx of both start-ups and major players. Green plates are becoming increasingly prevalent in tier-2, -3, and -4 cities, although the charging infrastructure still requires additional development. This evolution is not confined to 4Ws, as 3Ws have surpassed a 50 per cent market share, and two-wheelers are projected to experience growth ranging from 70 to 80 per cent.

The commitment to a sustainable future is evident through active government engagement at both Central and State levels. Moreover, advancements in critical components such as batteries and powertrains further emphasise the collective momentum towards green energy and sustainability.

Q E-rickshaws have dominated the expansion of the E3W market. Have e-autos, which have a larger load-bearing capacity and top speed than e-rickshaws, started to gain momentum?

Indeed, the electric three-wheeler market has initially been dominated by e-rickshaws, but there is a noticeable shift towards the prominence of e-autos, particularly in the passenger segment. We at OSM have experienced significant growth in the passenger market, exemplified by the success of our models, Stream City for urban traffic and Stream for rural areas. This trend underscores the increasing significance of passenger E3Ws, marking the next phase of growth for the EV industry.

It’s crucial to address safety concerns associated with e-rickshaws, underscoring the need for enhanced safety features. As the industry prioritises the growth of passenger E3Ws, ensuring stringent safety standards is imperative for the sustained success and wider acceptance of electric three-wheelers in diverse transportation ecosystems.

Q Is battery swapping emerging as a viable mechanism in the E3W market in India?

Certainly. Battery swapping has emerged as a highly viable mechanism in the Indian electric three-wheeler (E3W) market, driven by its substantial impact on the total cost of ownership (TCO). By eliminating the need for dedicated charging infrastructure, battery swapping has the potential to reduce nearly 30 per cent of the TCO for E3Ws, making electric vehicles more economically attractive for operators.

The key advantage lies in its unparalleled convenience, particularly for commercial E3W operations. The quick and efficient nature of battery swapping minimises downtime, allowing operators to replace depleted batteries with fully charged ones swiftly. As a cost-effective and operationally efficient solution, battery swapping is playing a pivotal role in reshaping the E3W market, offering economic benefits, and addressing critical challenges associated with electric vehicle adoption.

Q 2023 witnessed a collaborative approach by EV industry stakeholders to improve the ecosystem. What are your views?

The collaborative approach adopted by EV industry stakeholders in 2023 represents a crucial paradigm for the sector’s growth. In the EV Industry, collaboration and technology exchange have become integral, constituting the cornerstone of progress. At OSM, we recognise the pivotal role of collaboration, particularly in the realm of technology advancement. Our commitment to multiple collaborations, especially in areas like battery technology, powertrains, and swapping technology, underscores the significance of sharing expertise and resources.