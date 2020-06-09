Greenko Energies plans 3,960 MW pumped storage project in Telangana

Greenko Energies has proposed to develop a 3,960 MW mega pumped storage project in Mulugu district of Telangana with an investment outlay of ₹18,203 crore.

The project is based on the concept of non-consumptive utilisation (re-circulation) of 1.65 TMC of water from the Godavari river and involves creation of two reservoirs and setting up of 12 turbines of 330 MW each.

The Ippugudem project, which is now under consideration of the Ministry of Environment and Forests for environment impact assessment (EIA), will be an off-stream project and entails construction of two reservoirs, where 1.65 TMC water will be lifted one time from the river Godavari.

The project will have a surface powerhouse downstream and include 12 reversible type units of a generator/motor and a turbine pump each with a capacity of 330 MW. The company expects to complete the project within 36 months.

Pumped storage project

It is a conventional hydel power unit to store and manage energy by moving water between the upper and lower reservoirs. These projects are environment friendly being emission free and are cheaper than other sources of energy.

The PSP projects have gained importance as they provide robustness to the energy system where a number of the renewable energy projects are being set up. The PSP project helps generate power, help balance the grid and demand variations, when there is peak demand and when renewable sources like solar and wind are unable to meet the requirements. Currently, such requirements are met by thermal power plants.

Forest clearance

The project needs about 906 hectares of forest land and will require Forest Clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The company has submitted an application for diversion of the forest land requiring clearances from the State and the Central Government.

The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, which recently met and took up the project for discussion, made certain observations. The committee, after detailed deliberations, recommended standard Terms of Reference.

These include, the land shall be suitably compensated as per the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, the project will require clearance for the 906 hectares as per the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and has to conduct public hearing as per the EIA Notification, 2006.

In its terms of reference, it also mentioned that there is a need for funds allocation for Corporate Environment responsibility and there is a need to secure necessary approval from the Central Water Commission for one-time utilisation of 1.65 TMC of water from the Godavari Interstate river.

Apart from these the Committee also suggested that an environmental matrix during construction and operational phase needs to be submitted and the impact of development on the wildlife habitat within 10 km of the project boundary shall be studied. The proposed project is located about 7 km from the Pamed Wild Buffalo Wildlife Sanctuary.

Greenko Group is a major player in the country’s renewable energy segments with projects located across several States in the country.