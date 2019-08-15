Greenko raises $350 million through corporate bond offer

Greenko Energy Holdings has closed a 350 million corporate dollar bond offer at 6.25 per cent to refinance its debt at corporate level.

To refinance debt of over 1.4 billion from Indian banks, NBFCs and mutual funds, the Hyderabad-based company had recently raised $950 million in one of the largest overseas green bond offer made by an Indian renewable energy firm.

Sovereign funds of GIC Holdings and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, who together are major stakeholders in the company, have infused over $2.2 billion into the company, fuelling its expansion.

Greenko has gradually built significant renewable assets portfolio with a combination of organic growth and a string of acquisitions over the years. It now has operating assets of 4.2 gigawatts and has under construction assets of over 7.2 GW. It is also working towards mega battery backed solar projects.