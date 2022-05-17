Greenko to build world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage project in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday performed the first concrete pour ceremony of the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage project (IRESP) of the Greenko Group in Kurnool.

The IRESP is a first of its kind single location energy storage project with wind and solar capacities. The 5,230 MW project will play a pivotal role in India attaining energy security and enable global energy transition.

The project is coming up with an investment of over $3 billion comprising pumped storage (10,800 MWh of daily storage), solar (3000 MW) and wind (550 MW). It's expected to be completed in 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Reddy said the government would extend full support to the company for the project.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO & MD, Greenko Group, said that Andhra Pradesh is set to become an energy storage capital of India on the back of its favourable topography.

"This integrated solution is pivotal for the nation to become energy independent and establishes it as a leader of decarbonised economies," he added.

According to Greenko, it is the world’s largest renewable energy storage and leading energy transition and decarbonization solutions company. It has an installed renewable energy capacity of nearly 7.5 GW across wind, solar and hydro capacities.