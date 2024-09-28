GreenLine Mobility Solutions on Thursday announced its partnership with Sterlite Copper to advance the deployment of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered vehicles, and further decarbonise the miner’s transportation operations.

The partnership was initiated with the flag-off of LNG trucks at Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant in Silvassa. These LNG vehicles will be transporting finished goods to the northern region, utilising a reverse logistics model.

GreenLine’s LNG trucks, capable of carrying a 40-tonne payload and traveling up to 1,200 kilometers on a single tank, will enhance logistics efficiency while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

“By integrating our LNG technology into their operations, we not only enhance our service offerings but also set a standard for decarbonisation in the transportation sector. Together, we are taking significant steps towards a cleaner, greener future,” said GreenLine Mobility Solutions CEO Anand Mimani.

GreenLine caters to a wide variety of industries, including Cement, Steel, Metals & Mining, FMCG, Express Cargo, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, and Consumer Goods.

The company’s LNG-powered trucks cut CO2 emissions by up to 30 per cent and significantly reduce other pollutants compared to conventional diesel trucks. So far, the fleet has covered over 22 million kilometres, leading to an estimated reduction of approximately 6,000 tonnes of emissions.