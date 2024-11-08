Greenzo Energy has secured a major EPC project to develop a 120-megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar project in Nepal valued at ₹500 crore.

This project is part of the commitment to strengthening clean energy infrastructure in South Asia and plays a key role in advancing Nepal’s renewable energy ambitions.

The project, set for phased completion by 2025, will be structured across 12 clusters, each with a 10 MW solar installation. The infrastructure will be fully ground-mounted, with the development of an advanced high-tension transmission line to connect directly to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) grid.

The surplus power generated by these installations will be evacuated back to the national grid, ensuring an optimised, sustainable energy flow that boosts grid stability and supports broader energy access.

Greenzo will serve as the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) provider, bringing its expertise in large scale solar projects to this cross-border initiative.

Greenzo Energy India Managing Director Sandeep Agarwal said “With the Letter of Credit secured and work underway on site, we’re fully committed to delivering each phase of the project with precision and transparency. We’re confident that this project will set a benchmark for solar projects while creating long-term economic and environmental value for all involved stakeholders.”

Greenzo has been working closely with Nepalese authorities and the project developer for over two years to facilitate this project.

The project is expected to generate more than 500 job opportunities in the region. It will be led by Greenzo Energy Executive Director Kushal Agarwal, and the company will manage the end-to-end execution, from engineering and procurement to on-the-ground installations.