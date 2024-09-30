Greenzo Energy, which manufactures alkaline electrolyzers, said on Monday that it has secured a green hydrogen project through a competitive bidding process in Tamil Nadu.

The project will be implemented at the 1,320 megawatt (MW) Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (TPP), owned by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is a project engineering management company assigned to this project by TANGEDCO.

As part of this initiative, Greenzo Energy will establish a hydrogen generation plant with a capacity of 20 normal cubic meters of hydrogen per hour, marking a key milestone in advancing India’s green hydrogen mission. The project is scheduled to be completed within the stipulated time.

The electrolyzers will be designed and manufactured at Greenzo Energy’s facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The project further strengthens the company’s position as a leader in the green hydrogen sector.

Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director of Greenzo Energy India, said “As the capacity for grid and renewable energy continues to grow, our scalable solutions and indigenously developed electrolysers will address the increasing demand for green hydrogen in India. We are looking forward to supporting TANGEDCO’s transition to a cleaner energy landscape through this project by utilising our market knowledge, extensive experience, and technology to make a substantial impact.”

Greenzo develops, owns, and operates renewables and green hydrogen infrastructure, to deliver dedicated zero-emission energy services to customers.