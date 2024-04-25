Grew Energy has secured the largest share of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) 400 megawatt (MW) tender to test, package, forward, supply and transport the solar photovoltaic (PV) module

Grew Energy secured the largest share of 200 MW. The tender that was out in December 2023 has specifications to supply uniform size and crystalline technology to locations anywhere across the nation as per SECI guidelines, the company said.

The delivery of the product and its spare parts have to be spanned over a nine month duration, it added.

Grew Energy CEO Vinay Thadani said the company is equipped with the technology and has the bandwidth to contribute to multiple solar products across the country.

The mandate is to test, package, forward, supply and transport the solar PV module. Grew is amongst a few manufacturers to supply domestically made Solar PV modules with domestically manufactured solar cells.

The evaluated bid price is finalised at ₹22.66 per Watt peak (WP) for all the three bidders creating a standardised rate for the supply of modules and also establishing preference to the upcoming subsequent auctions.

“We are confident that we will not only be able to meet the manufacturing requirements but also achieve the delivery deadlines successfully. Our aim is to soar high in India’s renewable energy sector and be direct contributors in making India self-sufficient and become world leaders in providing sustainable solutions to mankind,” Grew Energy COO Hardip Singh said.

