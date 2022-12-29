Grid Dynamics, a US-based digital engineering company with a development centre in Hyderabad, has acquired the US-based Mutual Mobile.

Grid Dynamics’ Hyderabad centre was launched a month ago by Telangana IT Minister, KT Rama Rao.

“Founded in 2009, Mutual Mobile, offers end-to-end design and development of next-generation applications, combining mobile, augmented/virtual/mixed reality, and cloud edge,” a statement said on Thursday.

With around 200 employees in India and North America, Mutual Mobile would help Grid Dynamics to support its diversified global client base, it said.

