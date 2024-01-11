Grip Invest, an investment platform for retail investors, has raised $10 million (₹ 82 crore) in a Series B funding. The round consisted of $8.5 million (₹70 crore) via fresh equity and convertible notes as well as $1.5 million (₹12 crore) in venture debt.

The round was led by Stride Ventures, with participation from new investors, LC Nueva and Multiply Ventures.

Existing investors, Venture Highway, Anicut Capital and AdvantEdge also participated in the round, supporting Grip’s growth trajectory and thought leadership in democratising access to investment opportunities.

Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, Grip Invest said, “The infusion of $ 10 million, especially in this environment, is a testament to the investor confidence in our business model, growth prospects and team”.

The raised capital will be directed to scaling business operations, focusing on driving customer awareness, building a high-trust brand, expanding product distribution, and building additional investor-friendly features on Grip’s tech platform.

Over the last 18 months, Grip Invest has listed India’s first alternative investment instrument on the NSE, launched 3 first-to-market products and was the first platform to fully integrate with the NSE under SEBI’s Online Bond Provider Platform (OBPP) licence.