Grofers’ co-founder Saurabh quits start-up

Grofers’ co-founder Saurabh Kumar has exited the company after being associated with the online grocery firm for eight-long years. This comes at a time when the online grocer is in conversations with Zomato for investment against a minority stake.

Albinder Dhindsa, the other founder of the grocery startup, announced Kumar's exit on Twitter on Friday.

“I've known Kumar for 14 years and I've spent the last 8 years building Grofers with him. Today, he is moving on to other challenges and I wish him the very best. It has been an honour and a delight,”

In a blog post on Grofers’ website, Dhindsa said “This is the end of an era for Grofers, and I know all of us will absolutely miss having him around everyday. I wish him the absolute best with his new mission and will be cheering for him with love and pride,” he said.

Dhindsa said that Kumar will no longer be involved in day-to-day responsibilities at Grofers, however, he will continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company.

Grofers was founded in December 2013 and is based out of Gurgaon. As of 2018, the company raised about $535.5 million from investors including SoftBank, Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital.