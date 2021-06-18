Grofers’ co-founder Saurabh quits start-up

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Grofers’ co-founder Saurabh Kumar has exited the company after being associated with the online grocery firm for eight-long years. This comes at a time when the online grocer is in conversations with Zomato for investment against a minority stake.
Albinder Dhindsa, the other founder of the grocery startup, announced Kumar's exit on Twitter on Friday.
“I've known Kumar for 14 years and I've spent the last 8 years building Grofers with him. Today, he is moving on to other challenges and I wish him the very best. It has been an honour and a delight,”
In a blog post on Grofers’ website, Dhindsa said “This is the end of an era for Grofers, and I know all of us will absolutely miss having him around everyday. I wish him the absolute best with his new mission and will be cheering for him with love and pride,” he said.
Dhindsa said that Kumar will no longer be involved in day-to-day responsibilities at Grofers, however, he will continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company.
Grofers was founded in December 2013 and is based out of Gurgaon. As of 2018, the company raised about $535.5 million from investors including SoftBank, Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...