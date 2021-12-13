Companies

Grofers rebrands itself as Blinkit in shift to quick commerce

Meenakshi Verma Ambwani New Delhi | Updated on December 13, 2021

Company steps up hiring

Hyperlocal grocery platform Grofers has decided to rebrand itself as Blinkit as it bets big on the quick commerce space.

“Today, we are surging ahead as a new company, and we have a new mission statement – ‘instant commerce indistinguishable from magic’. And we will no longer be doing this as Grofers – we will be doing it as Blinkit,” wrote co-founder and CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, in a blogpost on Monday.

“We learnt a lot as Grofers, and all our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure is being repurposed to pivot to something with staggering product-market fit – quick commerce,” he added.

The start-up, which began its 10-minute delivery a few months ago, said it is already processing over a million quick commerce orders weekly across 12 cities in the country.

Dhindsa also said the company is ramping up hiring.

In August, the e-grocery start-up raised $120 million from food aggregator Zomato to achieve unicorn status.

