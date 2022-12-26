GroupM India on Monday announced the elevations of Navin Khemka as CEO and Sonali Malaviya as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia. Earlier this year, there was a global merger of Essence and MediaCom to form EssenceMediacom.

The company said that the two leaders will play a key role in driving the integration of the digital and data-driven DNA of Essence with MediaCom’s multichannel, audience planning and strategic media expertise. This will facilitate client growth globally through an agile response to an ever-evolving media landscape, it added.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia said, “Under the leadership of Navin and Sonali, MediaCom and Essence, have been consistent in their efforts for the transformation of agency businesses. With both agencies coming together, we all are very excited and confident that we will continue to strengthen our client relationships and continue to focus on our people and capabilities.”

Rupert McPetrie, CEO, EssenceMediacom APAC said, “The appointment of Navin as CEO and Sonali as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia provides us with very strong leadership and direction as we build our new agency of the future and transform the work we do for our clients. Both have a great track record, both have a firm belief in putting people first, and together will bring new growth to our client’s businesses.”

Transformational role

Khemka added, “I am looking forward to this transformational role for leading the merged agency of Essence and MediaCom. With our best-in-class data and digital-led solutions, I am confident that we will be able to future-proof our talent and offer new services..”

Khemka has over 25 years of experience across networks. In his previous roles in GroupM, Navin was part of a Mindshare team and was also actively involved in the merger of Maxus & MEC to form Wavemaker. Under his leadership in the past four years, MediaCom has scaled new heights, the company added.

“Clients today expect media to be at the frontline of transformation - delivering rapid, scalable business change in an era of new possibilities. Every day platforms evolve, creators emerge, and communities are formed. A flywheel of change is being powered at the intersection of consumers, content, and technology,” added Malaviya. She has over 20 years of experience in management and media across industries and markets, including senior roles at Mindshare, PHD and MediaCom in multiple markets. She joined GroupM in 2018 to lead the agency’s Google business in India and Southeast Asia as Senior Vice President, Client Services. In 2021, Sonali was elevated to MD of Essence India.