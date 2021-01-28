Groupe PSA starts production of Citroën C5 Aircross SUV

French auto major Groupe PSA has launched commercial production of its first vehicle for the Indian market at its Thiruvallur factory near Chennai, ahead of its formal introduction in the market later this quarter.

The Citroën C5 Aircross SUV was rolled out on Thursday. The production of the vehicle started after rigorous testing over 2.5 lakh km in different terrains and varied weather conditions across India, a company statement said.

“We are excited to officially roll out the first Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will be the first of many differentiating products for India from the brand. There is lot of market anticipation for the new SUV, which will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India,” said Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice-President, Stellantis, and Chairman, PCA Automobile India Pvt Ltd & PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt Ltd.

The company said five key aims of the Citroën Advanced Comfort Programme were illustrated in the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV.

Key features

They include Flying Carpet Effect for cushioning the discomfort from road bumps through the progressive hydraulic cushion equipped suspension system developed by Citroën, acoustic windscreen and front window glasses, advanced comfort seats with memory foam and three individually adjustable, reclining and modular rear seats that fold flat to offer substantial boot space.

Also, it will boast a brighter and airier cabin with a panoramic sunroof (top-end variant). The premium SUV will be powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine and 8-speed ‘efficient automatic transmission’.

Other features include grip control system with multiple drive surface options, blindspot monitoring system, park assist feature which enables parking of the car with only the brake and accelerator control while the car steers itself, foot operated electric tailgate (top-end variant), a 12.3 inch digital driver display, 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with phone mirroring function, and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, among others.

The company had earlier indicated that there will be dealers in 10 cities during the launch of the car.