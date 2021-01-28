Groupe PSA starts production of Citroën C5 Aircross SUV

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
French auto major Groupe PSA has launched commercial production of its first vehicle for the Indian market at its Thiruvallur factory near Chennai, ahead of its formal introduction in the market later this quarter.
The Citroën C5 Aircross SUV was rolled out on Thursday. The production of the vehicle started after rigorous testing over 2.5 lakh km in different terrains and varied weather conditions across India, a company statement said.
“We are excited to officially roll out the first Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will be the first of many differentiating products for India from the brand. There is lot of market anticipation for the new SUV, which will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India,” said Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice-President, Stellantis, and Chairman, PCA Automobile India Pvt Ltd & PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt Ltd.
The company said five key aims of the Citroën Advanced Comfort Programme were illustrated in the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV.
They include Flying Carpet Effect for cushioning the discomfort from road bumps through the progressive hydraulic cushion equipped suspension system developed by Citroën, acoustic windscreen and front window glasses, advanced comfort seats with memory foam and three individually adjustable, reclining and modular rear seats that fold flat to offer substantial boot space.
Also, it will boast a brighter and airier cabin with a panoramic sunroof (top-end variant). The premium SUV will be powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine and 8-speed ‘efficient automatic transmission’.
Other features include grip control system with multiple drive surface options, blindspot monitoring system, park assist feature which enables parking of the car with only the brake and accelerator control while the car steers itself, foot operated electric tailgate (top-end variant), a 12.3 inch digital driver display, 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with phone mirroring function, and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, among others.
The company had earlier indicated that there will be dealers in 10 cities during the launch of the car.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...