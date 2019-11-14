GroupM India elevates 2 senior executives

GroupM India, the media investment group of WPP, has appointed Sidharth Parashar as President — Investments and Pricing, and Ashwin Padmanabhan as President — Partnerships and Trading, of the company.

Both will join the GroupM Executive Committee.

Parashar and Padmanabhan have been leading GroupM’s pricing-investment and partnerships-trading practices over the years and they will take over their respective new roles effective November 2019.

“In this ever-evolving integrated media ecosystem, we understand the importance of having leaders across key client focus areas like media investments and trading. Both Sidharth and Ashwin will continue to drive client delight and expand GroupM’s reach across platforms,” Prasanth Kumar, CEO of GroupM South Asia, said in a statement.

Both will continue to be based out of the GroupM’s Gurgaon office and will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO of GroupM South Asia.