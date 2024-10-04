The Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2024 registered 11 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours and over 8,000 sellers surpassing ₹1 lakh in sales in the first two days of the event, beginning September 26.

Last year, the customer visit in the first 48 hours was 9.5 crore. The rise in customer base shows the popularity of AGIF and evolving e-commerce across the country, said Kishore Thota, Director, India & Emerging Markets, Amazon.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said customers have saved ₹240 crore on their shopping in the first 48 hours of the sale.

Good enthusiasm

Kerala customers have shown good enthusiasm with strong demand for smartphones, apparel, beauty products and more. There has been thriving sales from cities such as Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram which demonstrate the growing importance of regional markets in the e-commerce landscape, he added.

To make shopping more conversational, he said the company has also introduced Gen AI products like AI generated customer review highlights feature which provides a short para, highlighting product features and customer sentiment based on reviews. The company also engaged with over 50,000 content creators and social media influencers as part of its Amazon Influencer Programme.

Besides, the company has announced significant increase in standard commission income rates for key categories such as fashion, beauty and personal care appliances, home, kitchen, toys, books etc.

The company also launched new fulfillment centres across regions and facilitated creation of more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network to meet the rising customer demand during the festival season.