Grundfos launches water booster pump for home use

Grundfos India has launched a fully integrated water booster pump, SCALA2, that provides perfect water pressure even with multiple taps and showers running at the same time.

Grundfos India MD Ranganath NK said in a press release: “SCALA2 is a fully integrated water boosting solution designed for easy installation and operation. It is compact enough to fit inside a kitchen cupboard, is very quiet and it covers all domestic boosting needs. SCALA2 is an extremely reliable and robust booster pump for home owners.”

SCALA2 has a built-in sensor, which constantly measures the discharge pressure and boosts it when needed. It packs pump, motor, tank, sensor, drive and non-return valve into one compact unit. The pump offers lownoise levels as it contains water-cooled motor and can support pressure up to three floors and eight taps.