GSFC posts ₹83-crore standalone Q3 profit

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) on Tuesday posted a standalone net profit of ₹83 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, against a net loss of ₹73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹2,086 crore (₹1,717 crore).

In an exchange filing, the company said its standalone segment revenues from industrial products grew to ₹559 crore (₹374 crore), whereas fertilizer segment revenues stood at ₹1,527 crore (₹1,342 crore).

On a consolidated basis, GSFC posted a net profit of ₹97 crore, against a net loss of ₹56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenues from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,146 crore (₹1,807 crore).

GSFC shares ended at ₹78.05 at the BSE on Tuesday, down 0.26 per cent.