GSK Consumer Healthcare strengthens nasal care space

Aiming to address the growing concerns over air pollution and spread of particles and infections via air, GSK Consumer Healthcare, a leading brand has forayed into Otrivin Breathe Clean, a daily use nasal wash spray.

India, along with an Eastern Bloc State, are the first two countries to see the launch of this offering from GSK, which commands a market share of about 40 per cent in India with Otrivin.

Vijay Sharma, Area Marketing Lead, OTC & Expert Marketing ISC, GSK Consumer Healthcare, said: “India is a strategic market for GSK globally. We expect to significantly grow this market across various brands. During the year we launched Polident in the oral healthcare, and are now following this up with an extremely innovative product that people would like to use for nasal hygiene.”

The saline aerosol spray comes with the moisturising benefit of natural glycerin and comes with safety cues. It is recommended for daily usage with concerns of spike in air pollution and around respiratory pollutants in the air with existing allergies, he said.

The spray addresses nasal blockage and nasal congestion, aiding in thinning and loosening of nasal secretions and their removal. It comes with a strong science backed claim of washing out pollutants and germs from the nose.

The aerosol spray comes with natural ingredients that allows for usage for all ages above 2 years.

“As the air quality degrades with each passing day, cleansing the nasal cavity by washing away the excess mucus or the allergen particles such as dust or pollen is an immediate need. Otrivin Breathe Clean is a clinically verified saline spray formulation. We are confident that consumers with nasal congestion will adopt nasal washes into their daily routine as an extremely easy way of maintaining Nasal Hygiene,” he told BusinessLine.

GSK Consumer Healthcare India brands include Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin.