GSK launches Iodex Rapid Action Spray

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 16, 2021

Iodex Rapid Action Spray is available in two packs- 35g at ₹140 and 60 g at ₹195

GSK Consumer Healthcare on Friday said that it is expanding its portfolio with the launch of Iodex Rapid Action Spray.

With the new launch, Iodex now has an exhaustive portfolio of pain relief products - Iodex Balm, Iodex UltraGel & Iodex Rapid Action Spray, which can cater to different states of pain and address varied format preferences of consumers.

Anurita Chopra, Area Marketing Lead, India sub-continent, GSK Consumer Healthcare said, “With the changing lifestyles of our consumers, the incidences of body pain have been on a rise. Therefore, as a brand that truly understands pain, we aim to be a one-stop solution that caters to every type of pain in any format .”

Iodex Rapid Action Spray is available in two packs- 35g at ₹140 and 60 g at ₹195 and is available across all leading chemist stores and e-commerce sites, the company added.

Published on July 16, 2021

GSK CONSUMER Healthcare
