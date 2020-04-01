GSKCH merges with Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday said that it has completed the merger of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (GSKCH) with HUL. The Board of Directors of HUL also approved HUL’s acquisition of the Horlicks Brand for India from GSK for a consideration of Rs 3045 crore.

This merger was announced on December 3, 2018 and was subject to obtaining necessary approvals, which have now been secured, the FMCG major said in a statement.

This is one of the largest deals in the FMCG sector in recent times and will lead to significant value creation for all stakeholders, it claimed.

Referring to HUL acquiring Horlicks brand for India from GSK, it said, “This will enable HUL to utilise cash on its balance sheet and create value for shareholders. In addition, it will enable HUL to drive better salience in a local context. The other brands which were under the ownership of GSKCH like Boost, Maltova and Viva come to HUL’s brand portfolio by virtue of the merger,” it said.

“Brands such as Horlicks and Boost are iconic, and we are excited to have them in the Hindustan Unilever fold. The merger gives us a unique opportunity to live our purpose and serve India where nutrition related challenges form the largest causes of disease– malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency - and aligns well with the Government’s ambitious Swasth Bharat and Poshan Abhiyan programs,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL.

The merger is in line with HUL’s strategy to build a sustainable and profitable foods and refreshment (F&R) business in India by leveraging the megatrend of health and wellness, said HUL.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited is a leader in the HFD category, with brands such as Horlicks and Boost, and a product portfolio supported by strong nutritional claims. Horlicks, with a volume share of close to 50 per cent, was introduced to India in the 1930s and has been an everyday nutrition staple in households across generations. This merger will bolster HUL’s focus to build a profitable and sustainable nutrition business in India, it said.

The nutrition and health drinks category remains under-penetrated in India and HUL is well positioned to further develop the market given the extent of its reach and capabilities, it claimed. HUL will be partnering with GSK via a consignment selling arrangement to distribute brands of the GSK Consumer Healthcare family in India.

“This partnership, with world class brands from GSK (like Eno, Crocin, Sensodyne etc.) and HUL’s distribution strength can unlock value for GSK and build further Hindustan Unilever’s go-to-market capabilities.” the company said.