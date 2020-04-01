GSKCH merges with Hindustan Unilever Limited

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday said that it has completed the merger of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (GSKCH) with HUL. The Board of Directors of HUL also approved HUL’s acquisition of the Horlicks Brand for India from GSK for a consideration of Rs 3045 crore.
This merger was announced on December 3, 2018 and was subject to obtaining necessary approvals, which have now been secured, the FMCG major said in a statement.
This is one of the largest deals in the FMCG sector in recent times and will lead to significant value creation for all stakeholders, it claimed.
Referring to HUL acquiring Horlicks brand for India from GSK, it said, “This will enable HUL to utilise cash on its balance sheet and create value for shareholders. In addition, it will enable HUL to drive better salience in a local context. The other brands which were under the ownership of GSKCH like Boost, Maltova and Viva come to HUL’s brand portfolio by virtue of the merger,” it said.
“Brands such as Horlicks and Boost are iconic, and we are excited to have them in the Hindustan Unilever fold. The merger gives us a unique opportunity to live our purpose and serve India where nutrition related challenges form the largest causes of disease– malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency - and aligns well with the Government’s ambitious Swasth Bharat and Poshan Abhiyan programs,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL.
The merger is in line with HUL’s strategy to build a sustainable and profitable foods and refreshment (F&R) business in India by leveraging the megatrend of health and wellness, said HUL.
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited is a leader in the HFD category, with brands such as Horlicks and Boost, and a product portfolio supported by strong nutritional claims. Horlicks, with a volume share of close to 50 per cent, was introduced to India in the 1930s and has been an everyday nutrition staple in households across generations. This merger will bolster HUL’s focus to build a profitable and sustainable nutrition business in India, it said.
The nutrition and health drinks category remains under-penetrated in India and HUL is well positioned to further develop the market given the extent of its reach and capabilities, it claimed. HUL will be partnering with GSK via a consignment selling arrangement to distribute brands of the GSK Consumer Healthcare family in India.
“This partnership, with world class brands from GSK (like Eno, Crocin, Sensodyne etc.) and HUL’s distribution strength can unlock value for GSK and build further Hindustan Unilever’s go-to-market capabilities.” the company said.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
The stock of Marico gained 6.8 per cent on Tuesday, breaching its 21-DMA as well as a key near-term resistance ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...