GSPC to sell 55% interest in Cambay PSC after JV partner Oilex declines right of first refusal

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Australian oil and gas explorer Oilex Ltd has declined the right of first refusal (ROFR) over the 55 per cent participating interest held by Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) in the Cambay Production Sharing Contract (PSC).
With the ROFR now declined by Oilex, GSPC can now move forward to execute the final sale agreement with the preferred bidder for its 55 per cent stake and make the applicable submissions to the government.
GSPC had opened the bids received for its participating interest and invited the preferred bidder to finalise negotiations.
“This places us a step closer to realising the potential that has long been recognised in the Cambay project. Oilex has been striving to regain traction on a new programme of drilling the EP-IV gas sands and looks forward to a new partner entering the project,” Oilex Managing Director Joe Salomon said in a statement.
In September 2019, Oilex reached a settlement with GSPC to resolve the ongoing Cambay PSC dispute, whereby GSPC undertook to use its best endeavours to complete the sale process of its participating interest within 90 days from commencement of the process - September 26, 2019.
Pursuant to the settlement, the Event of Default and Event of Withdrawal, which had been made by Oilex with regard to the Cambay Field Joint Operating Agreement were withdrawn and the arbitration proceedings, which had been lodged by GSPC with Singapore International Arbitration Commission, were terminated.
Besides, a stay order granted by the Gujarat High Court was removed.
The Cambay project is Oilex’s Indian flagship asset located in Gujarat. The successful commercialisation of the Cambay Field will allow Oilex to capitalise on the large and growing natural gas supply-demand gap in the state of Gujarat, the company said.
Oilex became one of the first foreign companies into the basin when it farmed into a PSC with Niko and GSPC in 2005 as an operator with a 45 per cent participating interest.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the discretion of the fund house
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...