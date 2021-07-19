Companies

GTPL Hathway Q1 net at ₹3 crore

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on July 19, 2021

Aniruddhasinhji Jadeja, MD   -  PAUL NORONHA

Adds over 55,000 broadband subscribers, pares debt by ₹16.8 crore

Cable TV and broadband service provider GTPL Hathway Limited on Monday posted standalone net profit of ₹3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, nearly flat compared to the same period last year.

The company's standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹39.15 crore, marginally up from ₹34.76 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹53 crore, up from ₹46.4 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenues stood at ₹602 crore (₹495 crore).

Revenues grew on the back of improvement in the EBITDA (including EPC) levels at ₹138 crore , which was 7 per cent higher year-on-year. The company also reduced its debt burden by ₹16.8 crore during the quarter. It added 55,000 broadband subscribers during the quarter.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, “GTPL will continue to march forward on its stated strategic roadmap by coming up with interesting new products and services, enhancing customer experience, strengthening its digital infrastructure capabilities, and accelerating its footprint in the existing & new markets.”

GTPL Hathway shares ended at ₹184.3, about 7.5 per cent lower against the previous close, on the BSE on Monday.

Published on July 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.