GTPL Hathway Q1 net at ₹3 crore

Cable TV and broadband service provider GTPL Hathway Limited on Monday posted standalone net profit of ₹3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, nearly flat compared to the same period last year.
The company's standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹39.15 crore, marginally up from ₹34.76 crore in the same quarter last year.
Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹53 crore, up from ₹46.4 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenues stood at ₹602 crore (₹495 crore).
Revenues grew on the back of improvement in the EBITDA (including EPC) levels at ₹138 crore , which was 7 per cent higher year-on-year. The company also reduced its debt burden by ₹16.8 crore during the quarter. It added 55,000 broadband subscribers during the quarter.
Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, “GTPL will continue to march forward on its stated strategic roadmap by coming up with interesting new products and services, enhancing customer experience, strengthening its digital infrastructure capabilities, and accelerating its footprint in the existing & new markets.”
GTPL Hathway shares ended at ₹184.3, about 7.5 per cent lower against the previous close, on the BSE on Monday.
