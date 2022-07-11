Gufic Biosciences to invest ₹240 crore in new units

Gufic Biosciences Ltd (GBL) is investing about ₹240 crore in construction of new manufacturing plants as part of its expansion plan.

“A new injectable plant is under construction at Indore. The facility will nearly double our lyophilised injectable capacity. We expect the facility to be ready by Q1FY24,” Pranav Choksi, Executive Director, GBL, told BusinessLine.

“The upcoming facility will cater to domestic as well as regulated international markets. We are also completing a new penem block at Navasari,’’ he added.

Recognised as one of the largest manufacturers of lyophilised injections in the country, Mumbai-based Gufic Biosciences has a fully automated lyophilisation plant.

Its product portfolio includes antibiotic, antifungal, cardiac, infertility, antiviral and proton-pump inhibitor segments, among others. “Going ahead, our focus areas will go beyond our existing forte in injectables as we plan to increase in overall market and market share in botulinum toxin range of products through introduction of fast acting injectable and topical formulation, ‘’ he said.

GBL also plans to develop preventive and curative medical care for fatal viral infections besides commercialise immune oncology therapy.

The company recently launched its new drug delivery system, dual chamber bags. These are 2-chamber IV bags made up of polypropylene (DEHP free) with a peelable aluminium foil allowing the storage of unstable drugs which need a reconstitution just before the administration to the patient.

GBL posted a revenue of ₹779 crore with a net profit of ₹96 crore in FY22 as against a revenue of ₹455 crore and ₹44 crore net profit in FY21.