Gujarat ex-DGP Geetha Johari joins Cadila Pharmaceuticals as President

Gujarat’s first woman IPS officer and Former Director General of Police (DGP), Geetha Johari has started her new stint in a corporate role. Johari has joined Ahmedabad-based drug maker, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited as President (Special Duty).

Johari has joined at Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ Bhat facility from February 15, 2021, a highly placed source told Business Line. Johari could not be reached for a comment.

A 1982-batch IPS, Johari holds masters degree in organic chemistry. She retired as the Director General of Police - Gujarat State. Before getting promoted as DGP, Johari served in various capacities in the state police department including as Managing Director of Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation, Gandhinagar.

Besides several noticeable actions against crime in the State during her 35 years in service, Johari has some unforgettable cases to her credit including raids on Ahmedabad’s mafia don Abdul Latif in 1992 and investigations of 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

At Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Johari will report to company’s global president Sameer Nagarajan, the source said.

Last year in October the company had launched Tikacad — an antiplatelet drug containing Ticagrelor, a P2Y12 platelet inhibitor indicated to reduce the rate of cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS).