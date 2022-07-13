Gujarat Gas bags top recognition from ‘Investor Relations’ survey

Ahmedabad, Jul 13: Institutional Investor, a part of global B-2-B information-service provider Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group, has accorded top rank to State-run city gas distribution (CGD) player Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) in three different categories from the electric, gas and water sectors.

Gujarat Gas informed that the company was awarded top rank in 'Best ESG' category in the Power sector (Electric, Gas, and Water) in sell-side votes. This is a rare distinction for any Gujarat-listed entity, it said.

The company has topped in the 'Best Investor Relations Program', while the company's senior official and head of Investor Relations, Santosh Zope has been named 'Best Investor Relations Professional' in the Power (Electric, Gas, and Water) sector in sell-side equity analyst’s votes.

These rankings are based on the survey carried out by Institutional Investor through votes by equity analysts from reputed securities firms in the Power (Electric, Gas, and Water) sector at the Rest of Asia(ex-Japan & China) basis, the statement said.

The team of executives from Institutional Investor surveyed buy-side analysts, money managers, and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the region.

The survey results reflect the opinions of 4,854 investment professionals at 1,612 financial services firms. These are based on attributes such as IR team authority and credibility, responsiveness, earnings calls, business and market knowledge.

The companies were also rated on ESG attributes such as corporate strategy, engagement, and disclosure.

Institutional Investor provides independent, qualitative feedback, and the integrity of its editorials and research-backed rankings.