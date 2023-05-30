Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (APM Terminals Pipavav) on Tuesday reported a ‘force majeure’ event on May 29, 2023, wherein power supply disruptions due to a storm on the southern coast of Saurashtra, Gujarat, hampered port operations.

The storm and unseasonal rains in parts of Gujarat on Monday had disrupted power supply to the port.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated, “Yesterday, May 29, 2023, around late evening the gusty winds uprooted the power transmission towers of Gujarat Electricity Transmission Company Limited (GETCO) outside the Pipavav port area, resulting into disruption of the grid power supply. As per the initial estimates from GETCO, the complete restoration of grid power supply is likely to take place in about 7 days’ time.”

“Meanwhile, the port has commenced partial operations through its captive power plant and the DG sets,” it said, adding that investors would be informed in due course about the return of normalcy to its operations.

“The company shall keep the exchanges updated once the port gets back to normal operations,” it said.

GPPL shares were down 1.56 per cent on BSE to trade at ₹107.15 on BSE Tuesday.