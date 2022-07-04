Gujarat pollution regulator allows partial resumption of Deepak Nitrite’s Nandesari plant 

Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has revoked the closure order on Deepak Nitrite Limited’s facility at Nandesari near Vadodara. The closure order was issued after a major fire incident at the facility on June 2, 2022.

In its latest order, the State regulator has granted resumption of the plant for two months with 50 per cent of the consented capacity of Nitro section, Deepak Nitrite said in a regulatory filing.

“With respect to fire incidence around warehouse of company’s manufacturing site located at Nandesari, in Vadodara, this is to inform you that the company, after testing and carrying out restoration steps, submitted stability certificates and other necessary documents to the concerned authorities and upon verification, the authorities found the safety compliances by the company in order and to their satisfaction,” the statement said.

“The stability studies of rest of the facilities are also completed after carrying out necessary actions at Plant and utilities barring some portion of Nitrite section facility which requires further structural strengthening. The company is in the process of submitting all the stability reports along with other documents to the authorities,“ it added.

About the other portion, after structural strengthening, the company shall submit the stability certificate to the authorities for verification , enabling the it to operate at full capacity, the statement said.

The fire incident had occurred at the company’s warehouse in the Nandesari facility, injuring seven workers. The plant operations were suspended upon directives to resume operations onlyafter stability studies or other necessary compliances are done.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed nearly 1% higher at ₹1,738.50 on BSE Monday, about a percent up from its previous close. The stock had slipped by about ₹300 or 15 per cent from June 2 levels of ₹2,045.25.