Gulf Oil, Piaggio join for co-branded lubricants for commercial vehicles

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Piaggio Vehicles to market co-branded lubricants for commercial vehicles, starting January next year.
The new products have been co-developed for the entire range of commercial vehicles, including the ones conforming to the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.
“This (tie-up) helps us to further grow our business in OEM segment as well as expand our business in the three-wheeler category,” Gulf Oil Lubricants MD Ravi Chawla said in a statement.
Through this partnership, Piaggio customers will be able to avail top of the line products to enhance the performance of their vehicles and together, the companies will be able to strengthen the usage of these products with their reach and service initiatives, he added.
The partnership will cater to factory fill, franchisee workshops (FWS), high street and exports segments, Chawla said. Gulf Oil Lubricants India is a part of Hinduja Group and markets a wide range of automotive and industrial lubricants, greases and two-wheeler batteries in more than 100 countries.
Last year, Gulf Oil had signed a multi-year contract with Aprilia Racing team (an associate of Piaggio) for sponsorship of their team in MOTO GP.
“Gulf Oil’s technical expertise based on its world-class R&D setup and manufacturing facilities in India will certainly provide superior value to 27 lakh Piaggio customers,” Piaggio Vehicles CEO & MD Diego Graffi said.
The company is also confident that this partnership will give better service levels to its channel partners and also improve the availability across segments, he added.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Not really. Buy a regular term plan and invest the balance amount in bank FD or PPF
The yellow metal is not expected to trend until it breaches ₹37,206 or ₹39,000
In the West and the North, there may be a revival on the back of improved demand in the coming months
The Stock of HDFC Life Insurance Company has moved out of the price band between ₹565 and ₹593 that had been ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...