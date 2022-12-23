Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, a Hinduja Group company, on Friday, announced an exclusive partnership with commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen for the supply of EV fluids such as brake and gear oils for a period of five years.

Through this exclusive tie-up, Gulf will manufacture customised EV fluids for the EV maker. Additionally, Altigreen will also be able to directly access the R&D capabilities of Gulf Oil India to build a complete portfolio of vehicle fluids optimised specifically for EV needs, said the company.

Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said, “We have around 20–25 OEM tie-ups, and this is our third partnership in the EV space. With every OEM partnership, Gulf, as a lubricant brand, understands the changing demands of electric vehicles and develops products that will go a long way. Through this collective work towards the development of the e-mobility ecosystem, Gulf is optimistic about providing significant solutions for the performance and efficiency of EVs.”

According to the company, the first product, AGP Gear Oil, will be available soon at Altigreen sales and service channels. The low-deck and high-deck electric vehicles from Altigreen will now be powered by specially designed Gulf EV fluids, it added.

“Our partnership with Gulf for its extensive line of specially formulated high-end EV fluids will provide our customers and end-users with advanced solutions that further improve the efficiency and driveability of EVs. These EV fluids will provide optimum levels of lubrication, ensuring increased durability of e-axle components,” said Amitabh Saran, co-founder and CEO, Altigreen.

In September last year, Gulf introduced a range of EV fluids such as Gulf Formula Hybrid for EVs and hybrid vehicles, Gulf eLEC Coolant, Gulf eLEC Driveline Fluid, and Gulf eLEC Brake Fluid, said the company.