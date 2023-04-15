Venture finance company GVFL announced the launch of ‘Accelerate for Excellence’ (a4X) platform for promoting the early-stage investment ecosystem. This platform will bring closer the stakeholders in the early-stage start-up ecosystem enabling handholding for seed to series A start-ups and investors.

“With a4X, GVFL will leverage its experience of more than 30 years of supporting start-ups through investments and mentoring to provide a conducive environment and handholding Seed to Series A start-ups and investors who are new to this asset class,” a GVFL statement said.

a4X will support Seed to Series A start-ups looking to raise between ₹50 lakh to ₹5 crores.

Commenting on the new platform, Kamal Bansal, Managing Director, GVFL, said, “It will provide the best practices and the deal flow of promising start-ups and work in a way that is beneficial for both start-ups and investors. The platform will accelerate the growth of start-ups by connecting them with the right investors, mentors, and community members.”

‘Bigger role’

Start-ups will be able to connect with a varied set of investors, close funding rounds online, and leverage the a4X community. Similarly, investors like family offices, angel investors, High Net-worth Individuals, and venture capitalists will get the benefits of pre-evaluated deals, due diligence reports, co-investing with experienced Venture capital investor,s and a simplified investment process, among others.

“a4X is aimed at playing a bigger role as an investor and also an enabler of creative solutions for economic development. The engagement model has been designed to add value while mitigating the risks. We have already started onboarding institutional/ individual investors as well as ecosystem members having overall positive response,” said Mihir Joshi, President , GVFL.

The a4X community comprises mentors, HR recruiters, scale-up experts, and others who stand to gain immensely from the platform through engagement with promising start-ups, networking with key ecosystem enablers, additional lead funding, and better brand visibility.

The community will be an added advantage for the a4X portfolio companies as it will help extend the runway post investments, mitigate execution risk, rapid scaling up and provide access to a pool of experts and advisors.