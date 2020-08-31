GVK in deal with Adani Group for Mumbai International Airport

The GVK Group has announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Adani Group for Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), under which Adani will acquire debt from various GVK lenders including a Goldman Sachs-led consortium and HDFC. This will pave the way for Adani to convert the acquired debt into equity.

The deal will release GVK of various obligations, securities and corporate guarantees given in respect of debt to be acquired by Adani. It will give Adani the ability to convert the acquired debt to equity of GVKADL (GVK Airport Developers Ltd) on mutually agreed terms, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

Financial closure

Adani will also infuse funds into MIAL to provide liquidity support and achieve financial closure of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project in order to commence construction.

GVK Reddy, founder and Chairman, GVK, said: “The aviation industry has been severely impacted by Covid-19, setting it back by many years and has impacted the financials of Mumbai International Airport Limited. It was therefore important that we bring in a financially strong investor in the shortest possible time to improve the financial position of MIAL, as well as to help achieve financial closure of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, which is a project of national importance. It is under these circumstances that we agreed to cooperate with Adani so as to achieve these twin objectives.”

Terminates funding deal

Separately, GVK has terminated a funding deal with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and PSP. “The reason for this decision was a) the terms of the transaction envisaged in the transaction documents were not implementable and b) the alternative proposals discussed would not provide a resolution to the lenders by the end of August, which was a requirement of our lenders,” the company said.