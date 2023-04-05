HÜBNER Group has launched a new facility in Bengaluru to manufacture gangway systems with an investment of 11 million euros. The facility is spread over 9,000 sq.ft and has an annual capacity of producing 5,000 gangway systems, the Managing Director of Hubner Group, Kai Mentel, said here.

The company operates in India through its Indian subsidiary, HUBNER Interface Systems India Pvt Ltd.

“The latest facility will focus on the rail division and will manufacture gangway systems. For HÜBNER, India is a location with great manufacturing potential for the mobility markets in India and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole,” the MD said.

On setting up a new facility in Bengaluru, Mentel said, “This is also in line with our strategy to focus on proximity to our customers in India and to ensure timely delivery of our products.” It works with close to 54 local suppliers that are located within 150 km of the facility.

Speaking on the future line of expansion, Uwe Sperber, Site Manager of HUBNER India, said, “It depends on the needs and demands of our customers; if they are looking for more localisation, then we can expand. Moreover, we have complete solutions and are flexible enough to shift more divisions if we see the demand.”

In 2016, HÜBNER acquired a 38,000 square meter plot of land for the new plant in Malonagathihalli, near Bengaluru. The new building now has a total area of 8,500 square meters, of which 6,500 will be used for production, according to the company.

“Going forward, we intend to expand our portfolio beyond the rail systems in the country,” the MD added. The group made revenues of 457 million euros in 2022 and said that 50 per cent of the revenues come from the railway division.

Currently, it is executing orders for the metros in Delhi, Mumbai, and Sydney, Australia. Seven of the metro lines in India are 100 per cent built with our gangways, he noted.

It also has an order for delivering 540 gangway systems to Indian Railways for the Vande Bharat Express (Train 18) by autumn 2023. Train manufacturer Alstom has also ordered a total of around 400 gangway systems from HUBNER India for the new RRTS regional express train and the metro projects in Pune, Kanpur, Agra, Bhopal, and Indore.

The Bengaluru factory currently employs 130 people, and by the end of 2023, the company plans to increase that number to 175. Germany-based HÜBNER Group is a global system supplier for the mobility sector, manufacturing, and life sciences and research applications.